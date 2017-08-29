Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Liverpool agree club record deal to sign RB Leipzig’s Keita

Tuesday August 29, 2017
03:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why has Ed Skrein given up his role in the ‘Hellboy’ reboot?The Edit: Why has Ed Skrein given up his role in the ‘Hellboy’ reboot?

The Edit: This virtual reality game can help detect Alzheimer’sThe Edit: This virtual reality game can help detect Alzheimer’s

The Edit: ‘Game of Thrones’ hits record ratings with zombies, romanceThe Edit: ‘Game of Thrones’ hits record ratings with zombies, romance

The Edit: Here are the best Tom Cruise and director collaborationsThe Edit: Here are the best Tom Cruise and director collaborations

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Liverpool will reportedly pay an undisclosed premium for the 22-year-old (left). — Reuters picLiverpool will reportedly pay an undisclosed premium for the 22-year-old (left). — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 29 — Guinea international midfielder Naby Keita will join Premier League giants Liverpool next year after the English outfit agreed a reported club record deal of £48 million (RM264.5 million) with German side RB Leipzig.

Liverpool will also reportedly pay an undisclosed premium for the 22-year-old, who scored eight goals in 31 league appearances last term to help Leipzig finish runners-up in the title race.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the future transfer of Naby Keita,” read the Liverpool statement. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline