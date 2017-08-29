Liverpool agree club record deal to sign RB Leipzig’s Keita

Liverpool will reportedly pay an undisclosed premium for the 22-year-old (left). — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 29 — Guinea international midfielder Naby Keita will join Premier League giants Liverpool next year after the English outfit agreed a reported club record deal of £48 million (RM264.5 million) with German side RB Leipzig.

Liverpool will also reportedly pay an undisclosed premium for the 22-year-old, who scored eight goals in 31 league appearances last term to help Leipzig finish runners-up in the title race.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the future transfer of Naby Keita,” read the Liverpool statement. — AFP