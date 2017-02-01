Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 6:12 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Life goes on for ‘disappointed’ Bolt after losing medal

Wednesday February 1, 2017
03:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Bolehkah PAS Selangor berpakat ‘satu lawan satu’?ProjekMMO: Bolehkah PAS Selangor berpakat ‘satu lawan satu’?

Indonesian Islamic council to issue fatwa against fake newsIndonesian Islamic council to issue fatwa against fake news

The Edit: How ‘halal snack pack’ came to define Australia in 2016The Edit: How ‘halal snack pack’ came to define Australia in 2016

Don’t stop search till missing six found, urges China envoyDon’t stop search till missing six found, urges China envoy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bolt had his 2008 relay gold stripped last month after team-mate Carter’s re-tested sample indicated he had taken methylhexaneamine. — Reuters picBolt had his 2008 relay gold stripped last month after team-mate Carter’s re-tested sample indicated he had taken methylhexaneamine. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Feb 1 — Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team-mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.

Bolt, who completed a remarkable ‘treble treble’ of 100m, 200m and 4x100m Olympic titles at the 2016 Rio Games, had his 2008 relay gold stripped last month after Carter’s re-tested sample indicated he had taken methylhexaneamine.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ordered Carter, who has already said he would appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and team mates Bolt, Asafa Powell and Michael Frater to return their medals.

“Initially (I was) disappointed, of course,” Bolt told reporters at Melbourne Airport as he arrived ahead of the Nitro Athletics series. “But in life, things happen. I’m not sad... I’m just waiting to see what’s going to happen.

“But I gave up my medal.”

Powell, who served a six-month doping ban for a positive test in 2013, was as phlegmatic as his storied compatriot.

“It’s very unfortunate and we have to look to the future,” Powell said. “We’ve accomplished a lot and we just need to be positive about everything right now.

“I’m in no position to say what should and should not be (banned). It is what it is. Some things aren’t fair.”

Bolt will lead an international team of “All Stars” in the Nitro Athletics series in Melbourne against four other teams representing England, China, New Zealand and Japan.

The first meeting is on February 4, with the other two on February 9 and 11. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline