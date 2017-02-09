Let’s work things out

Lee Chong Wei must rest for at least six weeks. — Malay Mail picPUTRAJAYA, Feb 9 — Whatever the crisis, Malaysia’s No 1 shuttler Lee Chong Wei will not be going anywhere.

Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin believes the row between the BA of Malaysia (BAM) technical director Morten Frost and Chong Wei can be resolved amicably.

“I’ve discussed the matter with BAM’s acting president, Tan Sri Mohd Al-Amin Abdul Majid, and later with Chong Wei. The situation is under BAM’s scrutiny,” he said.

“As to whether Chong Wei will leave BAM, this issue has not been brought up.

“Such an issue must be handled and resolved properly as soon as possible for the betterment of the sport,” he said.

Chong Wei and Frost got into an “argument” and it heightened on Tuesday when the player said he was ready to quit BAM.

The issue unravelled on Monday when Chong Wei confirmed he is injured with a knee injury after he slipped and fell during training at the newly-opened Badminton Academy of Malaysia in Bukit Kiara on Saturday.

Chong Wei tore his medial collateral ligament (MCL) on his left knee and has been ruled out of next month’s All-England.

Chong Wei said he had told Frost about the slippery surface of the new court, but the Dane did not take action fast enough, resulting in him injuring himself.

Coaching and training chairman, Datuk Norza Zakaria denied BAM are facing a critical situation.

Asked if BAM will get Frost and Chong Wei together to discuss the issue, Norza said they will wait until the shuttler has “cooled down”.

“For the time being, we will let Chong Wei cool down first and help him recover with all the facilities at our disposal, so that he can bounce back as soon as possible,” said Norza.

“As for Frost, we will talk to him. Perhaps the way Europeans work and deal with situations differ from us Asians.

“Frost might be a bit harsh, but that is his way of working things out. We cannot be too ‘Asian’ in terms of mentality and approach, as we want to be world class. Everybody needs to put their egos aside,” said Norza, who is also BAM deputy president.

Commenting on Chong Wei’s threat that he is ready to quit, Norza said BAM will be addressing the matter in due time.