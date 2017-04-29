Let’s rally to hockey hero’s aid

Yan helped Negri Sembilan to three Razak Cup titles in the 1970s. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Former Malaysian hockey player Michael Yan is fighting for his life after suffering a severe stroke on March 1.

Michael’s son Jerome said his father collapsed while at work and was rushed to Seremban General Hospital.

His condition worsened and he was diagnosed with right middle cerebral artery infarct with haemorrhagic transformation.

The family was left with little choice but to proceed with a decompressive craniectomy, a procedure that removes part of the bone from the skull to reduce the pressure on the brain.

“Unfortunately, the swelling didn’t subside,” said Jerome. “Dad went into a coma and lost movements of his body. He remained in ICU for three weeks on a mechanical ventilator during which he developed complications.

“We were then advised a tracheostomy, an opening created at the front of the neck to insert a tube into the windpipe to assist with breathing, was required to wean him off the ventilator.

“It’s heartbreaking to see dad, someone so healthy and fit not long ago, now fitted with tubes everywhere.”

Jerome said it was then they sought a second opinion and an option was presented to them for Michael to undergo stem-cell treatment.

“We have moved him to a private hospital to undergo treatment but it is getting very expensive.

“We have already spent RM100,000 but need another RM135,000,” said Jerome.

“We hope the compassion of the public can assist us in achieving this by helping us fund the treatment.”

Friends of Michael Yan and Malay Mail will hold a fundraiser on May 13 at Royal Sungei Ujong Club in Seremban.

Channeling donations

■ Direct Bank Transfer:

Jerome Yan Swie King

Bank: CIMB

Account Number : 700 9769 895

■ Pay-Pal

■ Cheque to Jerome Yan Swie King (you may bank in to his bank account or hand over to family members).

Unutilised funds will be donated to charity/foundation to help stroke victims and/or children’s causes.