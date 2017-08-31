Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Leipzig sign Kampl as cover for Liverpool-bound Keita

Thursday August 31, 2017
07:52 PM GMT+8

Kevin Kampl is seen here at the end of a match with his former team Bayer Leverkusen — AFP picKevin Kampl is seen here at the end of a match with his former team Bayer Leverkusen — AFP picBERLIN, Aug 31 — RB Leipzig announced today they have signed Slovenia midfielder Kevin Kampl as a possible replacement for Guinea international Naby Keita who has agreed to join Liverpool for the 2018-19 season.

The 27-year-old Kampl switches from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of €20 million euros ((RM101.2 million).

His versatility as a defensive midfielder or winger means Kampl could potentially fill the playmaker role Keita will vacate when he leaves for Anfield at the end of the current season.

Kampl has made 67 appearances in Germany’s top flight for former clubs Borussia Dortmund and Leverkusen since moving to the Bundesliga in 2015 from Leipzig’s sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

With the transfer window set to close in Germany on Thursday, Leverkusen wasted no time in signing Greek teenage defender Panagiotis Retsos from Olympiakos for a reported 17.5 million euros on a five-year contract.

“Bayer Leverkusen have always played in the Champions League, despite a lot of competition nationally, that really impressed me,” said the South African-born Retsos. — AFP

