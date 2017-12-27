Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Leicester’s Simpson out of Liverpool clash

Wednesday December 27, 2017
12:19 PM GMT+8

Leicester City's Danny Simpson with former caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare before the EPL match at home to Liverpool February 27, 2017. — Reuters picLeicester City's Danny Simpson with former caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare before the EPL match at home to Liverpool February 27, 2017. — Reuters picLEICESTER, Dec 27 — Leicester City defender Danny Simpson will miss Saturday’s Premier League game against Liverpool and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury, manager Claude Puel has said.

Simpson limped off during Leicester’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United last weekend and missed Tuesday’s 2-1 league defeat at Watford, with Aleksandar Dragovic used as a right-back at Vicarage Road.

“It’s a hamstring injury and he will not be available for a few weeks,” Puel was quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury. — Reuters 

