Leicester’s Morgan keen for swift end to relegation talk

File picture of Wes Morgan celebrating after scoring a goal for Leicester City. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 5 — Leicester City captain Wes Morgan is hoping for an upturn in results to bring about a swift resolution to suggestions of a relegation struggle for the underperforming Premier League champions.

Leicester have failed to build on their unexpected title triumph and despite a solid European campaign, the Foxes are languishing in 15th in the standings after 20 games, just six points ahead of the bottom three.

“Obviously, we aim every game to give our all and try and get clean sheets but it has not gone our way recently, so it is good that we are starting to do that now,” the Nottingham-born Jamaican international told British media.

“We have ground out the clean sheets. There have been times this season where there have been some goalmouth scrambles and they have ended up going in, but now we are managing to keep the ball out of the net.

“Hopefully we can move on and continue to move up the table. A couple of good results and everyone forgets about the relegation talk. We are moving in the right direction.”

Morgan also reserved special praise for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after Leicester kept their opponents scoreless in back-to-back league matches for the first time this season with a win over West Ham and a goalless draw against Middlesbrough.

“When we have got Kasper behind us we all know that we have got someone that does bring so much to the team. He is very vocal and is always on our cases to make sure that we are in the right positions,” the 32-year-old defender added.

“He has come back in and has made some important saves and made some good contributions.”

Leicester travel to face Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. — Reuters