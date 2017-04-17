Leicester wait on injury doubt Morgan

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell during training at Leicester City Training Ground, Leicester, April 17, 2017. — Reuters picLEICESTER, April 17 — A decision on whether captain Wes Morgan will face Atletico Madrid in Leicester City’s Champions League quarter-final second leg will be taken tomorrow, manager Craig Shakespeare said today.

Morgan has missed Leicester’s last six games with a nerve problem in his back, but trained with the rest of the squad in today’s pre-match session at Belvoir Drive.

“The final decision will be made tomorrow,” Shakespeare told journalists at the King Power Stadium.

“We need to know there’s no reaction to today. He’s trained in the last three sessions and there’s been greater intensity in each one.

“We’re really pleased with the way he’s progressed, but the final decision will be made tomorrow morning.”

Leicester trail 1-0 after last week’s first leg in Madrid.

Morgan’s availability is particularly crucial as Leicester are guaranteed to be without his centre-back partner Robert Huth through suspension.

Yohan Benalouane came off with cramp during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace after deputising for Morgan, but Shakespeare said he had trained without any problems. — AFP