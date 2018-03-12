Leicester plan Spain training camp to prepare for Chelsea clash

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is hopeful that a four-day training camp in southern Spain will do the team good ahead of their Chelsea clash. — Reuters picLEICESTER, March 12 — Leicester City manager Claude Puel is hopeful that a four-day training camp in southern Spain will be the perfect preparation for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

Leicester, who thumped West Bromwich Albion 4-1 in the league at the weekend, will travel to Marbella tomorrow and Puel told the club’s website the change of scenery would be good for the players.

“It’s a good opportunity for the squad to spend some time together and to make sure we are well prepared both for next weekend’s game and for the final eight Premier League matches of the season,” he said.

“It’s a long season, which can be difficult for the body and the mind, so a different setting, some time together as a squad and a good focus on our work will be good for everybody.”

“We want to finish the season in the best way possible and good preparation together is very important to give us the best chance,” the Frenchman added.

Sitting eighth in the league, Leicester’s victory over West Brom took them to 40 points from 30 games. They defeated Sheffield United 1-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup last month to set up the meeting with Chelsea. — Reuters