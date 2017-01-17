Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 11:57 pm GMT+8

Leicester manager Ranieri hopes Chelsea win title

Tuesday January 17, 2017
11:19 PM GMT+8

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri (left) reacts during the game against Chelsea, January 14, 2017. ― Reuters picLeicester City manager Claudio Ranieri (left) reacts during the game against Chelsea, January 14, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 17 ― Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is hoping fellow Italian Antonio Conte wins the English Premier League title with current leaders Chelsea.

Ranieri led Leicester to a shock triumph in the competition last year but they are languishing 15th in the 20-team standings, 31 points adrift of his former club.

“As former Chelsea coach and as an Italian supporter, I hope that Conte can achieve the goal,” Ranieri told reporters in Florence on Tuesday ahead of the Italian Hall of Fame.

“(Conte) came without uproar but demonstrated that the Italian school of coaches is valid more than ever,” he added.

Ranieri, who led Leicester to the English title for the first time in their history, is contracted to the midlands club until 2020 but he is not sure about his future.

“I hope to remain in England, I'm good here, even though in football one day you are in the stars and the next day in the dust, so never say never,” the 65-year-old said. ― Reuters

