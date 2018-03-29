Leicester boss Puel wary of ‘dangerous’ Brighton

Leicester City manager Claude Puel, January 6, 2018. — Reuters picLEICESTER, March 29 — Leicester City manager Claude Puel expects promoted Brighton and Hove Albion to be a lot more confident having taken significant steps towards Premier League safety and has warned his players of a tough test in Saturday's away clash.

Brighton are 12th in the league with 34 points from 30 games and are in a good position to retain their top-flight status with eight games remaining in the current campaign.

“Brighton have almost secured their position in the table. Now they can play with freedom and quality, just thinking about their play, not their safety. It will be a dangerous team,” Puel told a news conference.

“Their manager has done good, hard work. They play football with a good structure and solidity, it always difficult to play against this team... they are a team with confidence, but it is the same for us.”

Leicester will assess Kelechi Iheanacho tomorrow after the forward missed Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat by Serbia on Tuesday after breaking a bone in his left hand. “It’s not an important injury but it might be strange to play with,” Puel said.

Midfielder Matty James is also a doubt after picking up an Achilles tendon injury.

Leicester are eighth in the league with 40 points after 10 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats. They are unbeaten in their last three league games. — Reuters