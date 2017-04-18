Last updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 4:47 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs

Tuesday April 18, 2017
04:15 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from HarperThe Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from Harper

The Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voicesThe Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voices

Post-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battlePost-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battle

Australia toughens foreign worker visa rulesAustralia toughens foreign worker visa rules

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates with Christian Fuchs after scoring their second goal during their Premier League match against Stoke City at King Power Stadium, April 1, 2017. — Reuters picLeicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates with Christian Fuchs after scoring their second goal during their Premier League match against Stoke City at King Power Stadium, April 1, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 18 — Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of today’s game.

Premier League champions Leicester are the only English team left in the Champions League and their debut campaign hangs in the balance as they look to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Madrid at the King Power Stadium.

Atletico have been in the quarterfinals of the Champions League for last three years and have progressed to the finals twice, losing to Spanish rivals Real Madrid in both finals.

“I think Madrid (are favourites) given their history over the last couple of years of participating in the Champions League. We’re here for the first time in our history,” Fuchs told the club’s website (www.lcfc.com).

“I don’t think anybody wants to come here against Leicester. Nevertheless, we’re still the underdogs and we’ll still try to take our chance.”

Once relative Champions League unknowns, however, Atletico are now true European giants and will provide the sternest test yet of Leicester’s fairytale continental adventure. Fuchs praised his team mates for what they have achieved so far.

“It’s already a great achievement — Leicester City playing in the Premier League and the Champions League... we’ll see how the game goes,” Fuchs said.

“We’re very focused on that for now so let’s see how the game ends. We always try to give everything.”

After today’s match, Leicester have a short break before they travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on April 26. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline