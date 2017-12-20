Lazio fans sue referees

Torino’s forward Ciro Immobile vies with Lazio’s Argentinian defender Diego Novaretti (left) during the Italian Serie A match between Lazio Rome and Torino in this file picture taken on April 19, 2014 in Rome. A group of Lazio fans started legal action against match officials for their side's loss to Torino. — AFP picROME, Dec 20 — A group of Lazio fans today began legal action against the referee and video assistant who oversaw their side’s controversial loss to Serie A rivals Torino.

Lawyers Studio Previti acting on behalf of the aggrieved group said a “proposal for an amicable agreement, the first step before a court summons” had been sent to referee Piero Giacomelli and video assistant Marco Di Bello.

Lazio were beaten 3-1 by Torino in Rome on December 11 after some controversial refereeing decisions including the sending off of their top striker Ciro Immobile.

Tempers flared after Giacomelli waved on play despite a blatant handball by Torino’s Iago Falque in the penalty area.

A furious Immobile, angered at Lazio not being awarded a penalty, jerked his head towards Torino defender Nicolas Burdisso in a face-to-face between the rivals.

Immobile received a red card after the referee consulted the video assistant referee, but Giacomelli did not consult VAR for the earlier handball call.

The decision provoked anger within Lazio from club president Claudio Lotito to coach Simone Inzaghi, and fans.

According to the law firm, “the accusation against the two officials is one of serious professional responsibility for not having seen and sanctioned with the VAR Iago Falque’s handball”.

Because of this breach in responsibility, the law firm believes that compensation should be paid “to each fan ... deprived of his right to live his sporting passion”.

Introduced this season in Serie A, the VAR can only be used in four situations — after a goal scored, a penalty situation, for a direct red card or to correct a mistaken identity of a player sanctioned. — AFP