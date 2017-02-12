Late win buoys Bayern for Arsenal clash, says Ancelotti

Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates scoring in the Bundesliga away to Ingolstadt February 2017. — Reuters picBERLIN, Feb 12 — Carlo Ancelotti says Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Ingolstadt, with last-minute goals by Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben, was the perfect confidence-booster for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The Gunners are the guests at Munich's Allianz Arena in what Robben has described as Bayern's “week of truth” after the German league leaders have struggled for form with lacklustre performances in recent weeks.

Vidal broke the deadlock by ghosting in behind the Ingolstadt defence and put his side ahead on 90 minutes.

Robben netted just 60 seconds later to seal victory in the Bavaria derby.

“It was an important win for us and gives us a lot of self-confidence for Wednesday,” said Bayern boss Ancelotti.

“We had to give everything, we did give everything and we're happy with the result.

“We have to show the same character and mentality against Arsenal. That will be the key.”

Their quest for a fifth straight Bundesliga title this season was helped yesterday as their main rivals — RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund — lost to leave Bayern seven points clear.

They had over 70 per cent possession yesterday and deserved the win over second-from-bottom Ingolstadt after Robert Lewandowski hit the crossbar late on and had a first-half effort cleared off the line.

Bayern are not in form, as highlighted by last weekend's 1-1 draw with Schalke after laboured 2-1 wins at Freiburg and Werder Bremen in January, but chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says there is reason for optimism.

“There is no need to be pessimistic. We have seen the team can step it up at the right moment,” said Rummenigge.

Bayern's captain Philipp Lahm, who announced on Tuesday that he will retired at the end of the season, was happy with the win: “it's all on the right track. Our body language was better,” he said.

Bayern are on a record 15-match winning streak and know they must take a good result from the first leg in Munich to the return in London on March 7.

“We have to win, ideally keep them to zero, so that we have a bit of a cushion for the second game in London. That would be nice,” added Rummenigge.

Bayern only showed their mettle in the dying stages, when it mattered most, but there is no disguising the lack of tempo, ideas and movement.

“Everyone saw that it was very, very difficult to raise our passing game,” admitted Lahm.

“We knew it would be a tough game, decided by the one-on-ones.

“'Lewy' could have put us in the lead in the second half, but when you create a goal so late, you have to be happy.”

German Bundesliga results — yesterday

Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Hernandez 5, 63, Volland 78) E Frankfurt 0

Ingolstadt 0 Bayern Munich 2 (Vidal 90, Robben 90+1)

Werder Bremen 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Hazard 12)

Darmstadt 2 (Boyd 21, Colak 67) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Guerreiro 44)

RB Leipzig 0 Hamburg 3 (Papadopoulos 18, Walace 24, Hunt 90+3)

Schalke 2 (Burgstaller 41, Goretzka 62) Hertha Berlin 0

Playing today (times GMT)

Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim (1430), Freiburg v Cologne (1630)

Played Friday

Mainz 05 2 (Oztunali 31, Sampeiro Bustara 62-pen) FC Augsburg 0 — AFP