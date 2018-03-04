Lakra’s lucky day

England's Mark Gleghorne finally broke the resolute Indian defence in the 52nd minute, firing home a penalty stroke following a foul in the D. — Photo by Marcus PheongIPOH, Mar 4 — When he looks back on his career, it's likely that India's young forward Shilanand Lakra will never forget his second cap against England.

The 19-year-old broke his international duck in only his second match, securing India a 1-1 draw against the English in the Sultan Azlan Shah cup here today.

In a tight and nervy encounter, Lakra showed quick reflexes to tap in from close range in the 14th minute, after English goalie Harry Gibson saved a Talwinder Singh shot.

While it proved not to be the winning goal, the young lad was over the moon to score, calling the goal 'unexpected.'

“I didn’t think I would score so its a very proud moment. The goal is definitely a boost for me to perform better in the next game," he told Malay Mail after the match.

“I’m sure all the youngsters would feel the same when they score their debut goal for the senior team,” he said.

Lakra said the moment was extra special as he had reminded his parents and younger sister to watch today’s match.

“I spoke to them via phone yesterday and I told them to watch the game today. I’m sure they would have watched it and this goal is for them,” he said.

Despite being one of the youngest players in the team, Lakra said he did not feel any extra pressure to perform.

“We play as a team. The senior players always guide us and help us to improve our game.

Chances were plentiful for both sides in the first half, as India won eight penalty corners in the first half alone--failing, however to convert them.

Both teams pushed on in the second half, but were unable to bulge the nets despite fashioning decent chances.

However, England's Mark Gleghorne finally broke the resolute Indian defence in the 52nd minute, firing home a penalty stroke following a foul in the D.

Both India and England —who have one point each — will need to push on if they are to make their presence felt in the tournament, as they face Australia and Ireland respectively tomorrow.

Meanwhile in the day's second match, an incredible second hat-trick in a row from Gonzalo Peillat fired Argentina to a comeback 5-3 victory against Ireland.

The Irish stunned their opponents by racing to a two goal lead thanks to goals from Shane O' Donohoe(12)and Sean Murray(17)

But Los Leones stormed back from the early scare, replying with four first half goals of their own through Peillat(20 and 23), Lucas Villa(22),and Juan Gilardi(30)

Peillat then completed his hat trick from another penalty corner in the 47th minute before Eugene Magee scored Ireland's third five minutes later.