LA Galaxy sign Manchester United’s Ibrahimovic

Friday March 23, 2018
06:57 AM GMT+8

Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for United. — Reuters picIbrahimovic scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for United. — Reuters picMANCHESTER, March 23 — Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a contract with the LA Galaxy of MLS, according to reports yesterday.

The two-year, US$3 million (RM11.7 million) contract is expected to be announced this week, ESPN reported.

Ibrahimovic, who arrived in England from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, is returning from a major knee injury.

The 36-year-old last played for Manchester United the day after Christmas and recently resumed full training. He scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for United.

With prospects for keeping Ibrahimovic beyond the current season dim and Belgian star Romelu Lukaku just one season into a five-year contract, United manager Jose Mourinho signed off on the decision to let Ibrahimovic leave. — Field Level Media/Reuters

