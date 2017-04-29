Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Haze

Sports

Kyrgios out of Estoril after grandfather’s death

Saturday April 29, 2017
07:13 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea fires missile hours after Tillerson attack in UNNorth Korea fires missile hours after Tillerson attack in UN

Asean chief: South China Sea code with China must be legally bindingAsean chief: South China Sea code with China must be legally binding

The Edit: ‘La La Land’ director Chazelle to helm ‘The Eddy’The Edit: ‘La La Land’ director Chazelle to helm ‘The Eddy’

Human rights group: Detainees found in ‘secret closet’ in PhilippinesHuman rights group: Detainees found in ‘secret closet’ in Philippines

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kyrgios said he was heading home to attend the funeral of his grandfather Christos Kyrgios who lost his battle against cancer. — Reuters picKyrgios said he was heading home to attend the funeral of his grandfather Christos Kyrgios who lost his battle against cancer. — Reuters picESTORIL, April 29 — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Estoril claycourt tournament yesterday following the death of his grandfather, the world number 16 announced on Twitter.

Kyrgios, who was due to be top seed at the Portuguese event starting on Monday, said he was heading home to attend the funeral of his grandfather Christos Kyrgios who lost his battle against cancer.

“I have unfortunately withdrawn from the Estoril Open to go back to Australia and attend my grandfather’s funeral,” said the controversial 22-year-old.

“The decision was a hard one but my family is very important to me and I feel the need to be around my loved ones at this time as well as pay my respects to my ‘Papou’ who I loved very much.” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline