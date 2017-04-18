Last updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 4:47 pm GMT+8

Kvitova targets French Open tennis comeback

Tuesday April 18, 2017
01:32 PM GMT+8

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova smiles during the draw for the Fed Cup final in Prague November 13, 2015. — Reuters picCzech Republic's Petra Kvitova smiles during the draw for the Fed Cup final in Prague November 13, 2015. — Reuters picPARIS, April 18 — Petra Kvitova is planning a surprise return at the French Open, six months after her left hand was badly injured in a knife attack, she said yesterday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered severe injuries to her playing hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December.

Doctors had estimated that the Czech star, ranked 14 in the world, would not be able to return to competition before the second half of the year.

“My name will appear on the entry list for Roland Garros tomorrow,” Kvitova said of the May 28-June 11 tournament in a post on her Instagram account.

“As the entry deadline approached, I had made good progress in my recovery process and I want to give myself every last opportunity to be able to compete at one of my favourite events.

“This unfortunately does not mean necessarily that I will be ready to play in Paris, but that I'm doing everything possible to give myself the chance and keep a positive mindset.

“There remains a long road ahead but I wanted to share this update with you. Thanks for your continued support and I hope to see you soon.” — AFP

