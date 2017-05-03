Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Kvitova back practising after hand injury

Wednesday May 3, 2017
03:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Murray confident Sharapova will get Wimbledon wild cardMurray confident Sharapova will get Wimbledon wild card

Turnbull, Trump to talk N.Korea at New York meetTurnbull, Trump to talk N.Korea at New York meet

The Edit: You won’t want to mess with this Maori warriorThe Edit: You won’t want to mess with this Maori warrior

The Edit: Donnie Yen due in Kuching for Asean film fest this FridayThe Edit: Donnie Yen due in Kuching for Asean film fest this Friday

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Petra Kvitova suffered career-threatening injuries to her playing hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December. ― AFP picPetra Kvitova suffered career-threatening injuries to her playing hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December. ― AFP picPRAGUE, May 3 ― Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova returned to the tennis court yesterday, more than four months after her left hand was badly injured in a knife attack.

The 27-year-old Czech posted a picture of herself hitting a ball on a practice court in Monaco on her Facebook account.

“Hello guys, I hope this picture makes you as happy as it makes me!” wrote the Wimbledon champion from 2011 and 2014 and bronze medallist from the Rio Olympics.

“I am in Monaco and guess what? I'm back on the tennis court, hitting with some proper balls.”

Kvitova suffered career-threatening injuries to her playing hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December.

Doctors said the Czech star, ranked 15 in the world, would not be able to return to competition before the second half of the year.

Kvitova's name was included last week on the entry list for the French Open, which runs from May 28 to June 11, but said that did not necessarily mean she would play in Paris. ― AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline