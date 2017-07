Kuznetsova end 10-year wait for last-eight return

Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova celebrates winning the fourth round match against Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon, London July 10, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 10 — Seventh-seeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final in 10 years today with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Polish ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska.

Kuznetsova, a former US and French Open champion, crushed 37 winners in her victory, which gave her a last-eight clash against either top seed Angelique Kerber or Garbine Muguruza. — AFP