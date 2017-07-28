Kuchar battles dizzy spells at Canadian Open

Matt Kuchar hits his tee shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Ontario. ― Reuters picOTTAWA, July 28 ― Matt Kuchar battled dizziness and sought medical attention in the first round of the Canadian Open yesterday, four days after his crushing runner-up finish at the British Open.

The seven-times PGA Tour winner shook off the dizzy spells, including one which came while he was marking a ball, to card a one-under-par 71 that left him six shots back of the clubhouse leaders.

“I had a couple of spells where I got a little bit dizzy and I felt weak. I don't know where it came from,” said Kuchar, who did not blame jet lag after flying to Canada from England.

“I've had plenty of time to get over the travel. Hopefully it's just something that passes real quick.”

Kuchar missed out on a maiden major title on Sunday when fellow American Jordan Spieth produced a brilliant finish at Royal Birkdale.

Yet Kuchar, eager to move on from that stinging defeat, had four birdies over his first 11 holes at Oakville's Glenn Abbey Golf Club to move into contention but was undone by a double-bogey and bogey over his final seven holes.

Kuchar is scheduled to tee off in the second round today at 1.25pm ET (1725 GMT) alongside Bubba Watson and Graeme McDowell. ― Reuters