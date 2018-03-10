Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Kuantan FA players display full commitment despite salary tiff, says Felda United coach

Saturday March 10, 2018
05:02 PM GMT+8

MARAN, March 10 — Felda United chief coach, B. Satianathan was impressed with the energetic performance of Kuantan FA even though his squad edged them 1-0 in a Premier League match at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Jengka here last night.

Satianathan said Kuantan FA’s indomitable determination should be recognised as they gave their full commitment despite not getting paid for two to three months. 

“I have told my boys not to take the match lightly as the visitors could surprise them with their resilience despite their salary problem.

In the match, Brazilian defender, Thiago Junior Aquino netted the only goal in the 21st minute to give Felda United their five-match unbeaten run.   

The win puts The Fighters at the top of the Premier League with 15 points.

Meanwhile Kuantan FA coach Ismail Zakaria advised his players not to be distracted by the salary issue.

“I told my charges if they keep their dignity here, they have shown themselves as true professionals,” he said. — Bernama

