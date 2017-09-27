Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu gain promotion to Super League next season

Kuala Lumpur’s Guilherme de Paula (right) in action with Sabah’s Francis Kasonde during the Premier League match at the Selayang Stadium. Kuala Lumpur defeated Sabah 2-0. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 ― Premier League leader Kuala Lumpur and Terengganu gained promotion to the Super League next season, in advance, after registering victories over their respective opponents last night.

Though both teams have one more match to complete the Premier League fixtures, Kuala Lumpur and Terengganu have 47 points, six points more than third placed Negri Sembilan, but Kuala Lumpur top the table with better goal difference.

Kuala Lumpur defeated Sabah 2-0 at the Selayang Stadium with Guilherme de Paula striking a brace in the 14th and 55th minutes while Terengganu scored a convincing 3-0 win over Police at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

Terengganu’s three goals came from Mohd Faiz Mohd Nasir in the 19 minute, Tchetche Hermann Brice Kipre (35th minute) and Issey Nakajima-Farran (57th minute).

In Seremban, Negri Sembilan also collected three points after a 1-0 victory over UiTM FC at the Paroi Stadium, courtesy of Lee Andrew Tuck’s 6th minute strike while 10-man Johor Darul Ta’zim II or JDT II was still too strong for bottom of the table side Perlis, winning 5-1 at the Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium in Kangar.

JDT II player Mohd Hariz Kamarudin was given the marching orders by referee Mohd Hasrol Mohd Amir for a second bookable offence in the 37th minute.

Nicolas Alberto Fernandez struck a brace in the 9th and 90th minutes while Jeronimo Barrales (70th minute), Shafiq Shaharudin (60th minute) and an own goal by Muhammad Nasharizam Ab Rasid in the 42nd minute wrapped up the match for the visitors while Perlis had a consolation goal through Mohd Zafuan Azeman’s 31st minute strike.

In Shah Alam, bottom of the table teams Armed Forces and MISC-MIFA shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam.

Armed Forces took the lead through Muhammad Faiz Ibrahim’s 58th minute goal before Luiz Eduardo Purcino equalised for MISC-MIFA in the 82nd minute from the spot.

Tomorrow, Kuantan FA from Pahang will face PKNP FC from Perak at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan. ― Bernama