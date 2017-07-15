Kuala Lumpur maintain lead after big win against Kuantan FA

Kuala Lumpur maintain a one point lead at the top of the Premier League table. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 ― Kuala Lumpur whipped Kuantan FA 6-3 to open up a one point lead at the top of the Premier League table last night.

The win gave Kuala Lumpur 35 points from 16 matches while Terengganu who whipped Perlis 4-0 moved into second place with 34 points while Negri Sembilan dropped points after a scoreless 0-0 draw against MISC-MIFA.

The draw saw Negri Sembilan drop to third place with 33 points.

Police and Armed Forces shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw while JDT II edged PKNP 2-1 while Sabah beat UiTM FC 1-0.

Despite the loss to JDT II, PKNP remained in fourth spot with 31 points while JDT II are in fifth spot with 27 points.

Armed Forces who were docked six points by the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership for failing to follow procedures related to the registration of players, dropped to the bottom of the table.

Perlis with nine points are in 10th spot, MISC-MIFA with eight points in 11th spot while Armed Forces are in 12th spot with six points. ― Bernama