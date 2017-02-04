Kuala Lumpur continues to top Premier League

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― The Kuala Lumpur team maintained its position as the leader of the Premier League despite being held to a 1-1 draw by UiTM FC at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium last night.

Kuala Lumpur's ability to remain at the top of the league table was helped by the failure of nearest rival, Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) who lost 1-5 to Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDT II) at the Proton Stadium, Tanjung Malim Perak.

The win helped JDT II to go up two steps to second position in the league behind Kuala Lumpur who collected seven points after three matches.

In the match in Selayang, the Kuala Lumpur team were jolted by the opening goal by Akanni Sunday Wasiu in the 49th minute before Guilherme De Paula equalised in the 80th minute.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan and Terengganu maintained their unbeaten record after two matches when they beat their opponents on home ground.

At the Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Paroi, the Negeri Sembilan team beat Perak representative PKNP FC 3-1.

The visitors, however, were leading when M. Ganesan scored the opening goal in the 37th minute before Negri Sembilan replied with three goals through Annas Rahmat in the 49th minute, Curran Lawrence Ferns (65th) and Bruno Suzuki (73rd).

Meanwhile, Terengganu had a narrow 2-1 win over MISC-MIFA at the Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah, Kuala Terengganu with Uzbekistan import, Lutfulla Turaev scoring two goals for the Turtle squad in the 46th and 61st minutes.

However, Nigerian import Ijezie Michael Chukwubunna reduced the deficit for MISC-MIFA with a goal in the 78th minute.

Also collecting three points were Kuantan FA who shocked the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) 3-1 at Stadium Darul Makmur, Kuantan.

Three goals for the 'The Seagulls' squad were scored by Ljubo Baranin in the 85th minute and two goals by Nabilah Khan Razali in the 87th and 90th minutes while the colation goal for PDRM came from Dao Bakary through a penalty in the 68th minute.

In Kangar, Perlis continued to face defeats when they were beaten 1-3 by Sabah at the Stadium Tuanku Syed Putra.

The visitors led through Jonathan Henry Desire who scored in the 31st minute and Maxsius Musa in the 55th and 65th minutes before Shahrizal Saad reduced the deficit for Perlis in the 85th minute. ― Bernama