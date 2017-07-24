Koscielny has no desire to leave Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny celebrates after scoring the first goal for Arsenal during the match against Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium in London, January 2, 2016. — Reuters/Eddie Keogh Livepic LONDON, July 24 — Arsenal centre back Laurent Koscielny has no desire to leave the Premier League club, the France international has said, despite reported interest from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

The 31-year-old, who signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium in January, has been linked with a move to Marseille during the close season transfer window by the French media.

“When I first got here, I didn’t think about how long I would stay at this club — but now I am starting my eighth season so I am very happy with this,” Koscielny told the club website (www.arsenal.com).

“I have a long contract with Arsenal and I have (no reason) to leave the club. I am just here to enjoy my job and give everything for the team, and get the best results for the club. If I can do all of that, then I am happy.”

Koscielny said he felt great loyalty towards manager Arsene Wenger, whom he called an inspirational figure.

“I have a big (loyalty) to this club and to the boss (Wenger) too,” Koscielny added. “I have stayed here for seven years and I have learnt a lot from him, so I am happy to be here with him and to fight for him because he is a great person.”

FA Cup holders Arsenal meet Premier League champions Chelsea in the Community Shield match on Aug. 6 before hosting Leicester City in their opening league game five days later. — Reuters