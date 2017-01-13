Konta crushes Radwanska to win Sydney title

Britain’s Johanna Konta overpowered Agnieszka Radwanska in a one-sided victory in the final of the Sydney International to claim her second career WTA title. — Reuters file picSYDNEY, Jan 13 — Britain’s Johanna Konta overpowered Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4 6-2 in a one-sided victory in the final of the Sydney International today to claim her second career WTA title.

The Sydney-born world number 10 reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open last year and will be a major threat again next week going by her form in this week’s warm-up.

The 25-year-old had lost both her previous meetings with 2013 champion Radwanska but simply brushed aside the world number three with a 82-minute display of aggression and power at the Olympic Tennis Centre.

Konta overcame a string of unforced errors to win the first set when her Polish opponent sent a return wide after 45 minutes before whipping through the second, sealing the victory with a seventh ace on her second championship point. — Reuters