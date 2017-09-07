Koeman disappointed by Rooney’s actions after drink-driving charge

Everton’s Wayne Rooney looks dejected after their Premier League match against Chelsea in London, August 27, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 7 — Everton manager Ronald Koeman said he was “very disappointed” by striker Wayne Rooney after the former England captain was charged with drink-driving last week.

Rooney, who has impressed on the pitch since returning to boyhood club Everton in the summer after 13 years at Manchester United, has been bailed to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on September 18.

Speaking for the first time about the incident, Koeman read a short statement, saying: “I’m very disappointed by the situation. We have spoken last Tuesday.”

Koeman refused to discuss any disciplinary action the club might decide to take against the 31-year-old, but said he would be available for selection against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the weekend.

Rooney has scored twice since returning to Goodison Park.

Koeman said midfielder Ross Barkley who has a hamstring injury would be out for two months. A proposed transfer deadline day move for him to Chelsea failed to materialise.

“Ross was open to a move and there was an agreement between Chelsea and Everton,” Koeman said, saying Barkley had explained to him why he decided against the move to Stamford Bridge. — Reuters