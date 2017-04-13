Last updated -- GMT+8

Koeman delighted with Everton home form

Thursday April 13, 2017
04:24 PM GMT+8

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare and Everton manager Ronald Koeman are pictured during their Premier League match at Goodison Park, April 9, 2017. — Reuters pic Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare and Everton manager Ronald Koeman are pictured during their Premier League match at Goodison Park, April 9, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 13 — Visitors to Everton will have “more doubts” when they play at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman has said after the Merseyside club extended their Premier League winning streak at home to seven games against Leicester City on Sunday.

Everton have an outside chance of creeping into the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League as they sit seventh in the table on 54 points, seven behind fourth-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

“Most teams are stronger at home than they are away — that is normal in football. But the team is really confident at home now,” Koeman told the club’s website. “It is also the case that our opponents maybe have more doubts coming to Goodison Park.

“We will try (to finish higher than seventh) and it starts by ourselves.

“If we keep winning and keep the momentum then it is possible because... the rest have (their own) difficulties. We have to win our own games, that is the only important thing for us.”

Everton will look to extend their winning run at Goodison when they host 12th-placed Burnley on Saturday. — Reuters

