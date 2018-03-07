Kluivert gets Dutch call-up as new coach Koeman shows hand

File picture shows then-Everton manager Ronald Koeman during the Premier League match Everton v AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park, February 4, 2017. — Reuters picAMSTERDAM, March 7 — New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has named a 33-man preliminary squad for this month’s friendlies against England and Portugal, including a first call up for Justin Kluivert whose father Patrick was a national team stalwart.

The Ajax Amsterdam teenager was one of seven players to receive a first call up on Wednesday as new coach Koeman refreshes the squad after taking over last month following their failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Russia.

Italian-based midfielder Hans Hateboer; Ruud Vormer from Belgian league leaders Bruges; Steven Bergwijn of Dutch frontrunners PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar trio Marco Bizot, Gus Til and Wout Weghorst were also included for the first time.

Koeman has kept faith with Manchester United’s versatile Daley Blind despite a lack of recent game time and recalled fellow defender Jeffrey Bruma after a long injury lay-off.

The new coach toured top Dutch clubs last week and also went to see leading players Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder before making the squad announcement.

Sneijder called time on his international career at the start of the week while Robben did so last year.

The Dutch host Russia-bound England in Amsterdam on March 23 and Portugal in Geneva three days later. — Reuters

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Sergio Padt (Groningen), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (VfL Wolfsburg), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace), Daryl Janmaat (Watford), Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin), Kenny Tete (Olympique Lyonnais), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Marten de Roon, Hans Hateboer (both Atalanta), Davy Propper (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Guus Til (AZ Alkmaar), Donny van de Beek (Ajax Amsterdam), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Ruud Vormer (Club Bruges), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Besiktas), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Steven Bergwijn, Luuk de Jong (both PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon), Justin Kluivert (Ajax Amsterdam), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Wout Weghorst (AZ Alkmaar).