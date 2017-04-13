Last updated -- GMT+8

Klopp only satisfied with Champions League qualification

Thursday April 13, 2017
03:49 PM GMT+8

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match against Stoke City with Philippe Coutinho at the bet365 Stadium April 8, 2017. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, April 13 — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will only be satisfied if he can guide his third-placed Premier League side back into the Champions League next season.

Liverpool last played in Europe’s elite club competition in 2014 but five wins and two draws in their last eight matches has put them on course for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

“I will only be satisfied if we reach the Champions League. You are always under pressure,” Klopp told Sky Sports in Germany.

“In every game there is pressure. You need to win all the time. I’m only satisfied when the team wins.”

Meanwhile, top-scorer Sadio Mane, who sustained a season-ending knee injury earlier this month, is eager to make a strong return after undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

“I will give my very best after successful surgery to be back on the pitch as soon as possible and be even better than before,” Mane told the club’s website.

Liverpool will also be without midfielders Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson, who are recovering from respective thigh and foot injuries, for Sunday’s trip to eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion.  — Reuters

