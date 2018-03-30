Klopp more upbeat about injured star full-back Gomez

England’s Joe Gomez receives medical attention during the match against Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam March 23, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters LONDON, March 30 — England full-back Joe Gomez is set to return for Liverpool’s climax to the season after tests revealed an ankle injury is not as serious as first thought, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 20-year-old could be in contention for the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City, but is certain to miss the first leg next Wednesday.

Gomez — who joined Liverpool from Charlton Athletic in 2015 — injured his ankle early in the 1-0 friendly win over the Netherlands last Friday.

“After the initial shock, we got the best news we could get,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“At the moment, it’s serious — and serious enough to rule him out for the next couple of games.

“But I think we will see Joe back on the pitch this season, it’s pretty sure, how it looks at the moment.

“He feels much better already but of course we need to be careful.

“I don’t know exactly how long but we hopefully have a lot of games to come and he will be part of a few.”

Gomez — a member of the England Under-17 side that were crowned European champions in 2014 — has become an integral part of the first choice team as Liverpool seek not only Champions League success but also to ensure they qualify for next season’s competition.

Liverpool currently sit third seven points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand — only the top four qualify for the Champions League. — AFP