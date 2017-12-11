Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Klopp in ref rage after Liverpool held by Everton

Monday December 11, 2017
08:04 AM GMT+8

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during their match against Everton at Anfield in Liverpool December 10, 2017. — Reuters picLiverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during their match against Everton at Anfield in Liverpool December 10, 2017. — Reuters picLIVERPOOL, Dec 11 — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed referee Craig Pawson for the controversial penalty decision that allowed Everton to escape with a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby yesterday.

Klopp was furious that Pawson awarded a 77th-minute spot-kick for Dejan Lovren’s barge into Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Wayne Rooney converted the penalty to claim his first Merseyside derby goal and cancel out Mohamed Salah’s superb first-half opener.

“I don’t understand why the ref is doing that. Lovren doesn’t make a challenge. Calvert-Lewin makes a step. The hand is on the back,” Klopp said in a tetchy television interview.

“If you think it is a penalty say so. Does my opinion change anything?

“I only want to speak to people with a little bit of understanding about football.

“I am sorry, I am wrong and you are right. Obviously, I am not in the mood to answer questions.”

Klopp’s surprise decision to rest in-form forwards Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino back-fired, but the German refused to accept any blame, opting to criticise Everton for a defensive display.

“Only one team is trying over 95 minutes to win it. The other team are not in our box and didn’t have a shot on target bar the penalty,” he said.

“Our performance was good. We didn’t score often enough. I saw only one team playing. I can’t believe the situation with all the challenges.

“We were clean and didn’t make any fouls. There is always one nasty one — Sigurdsson made that. A clear red card.”

On his team changes, Klopp added: “Twenty-one days, seven games. We can push them through until one is injured and then people say the squad is not deep enough.

“The players who came on did a brilliant job.” — AFP

