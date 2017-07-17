Klopp determined to land Liverpool’s top transfer targets

Liverpool’s coach Juergen Klopp reacts at the end of the match against Sydney FC in Sydney, May 24, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 17 — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is determined to sign their top targets ahead of the new season, saying he has 100 per cent backing from the club owners in a complicated transfer window.

The Merseyside club have already recruited winger Mohamed Salah from AS Roma and striker Dominic Solanke, whose contract expired at Chelsea.

British media have reported that Klopp is interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita but a £57 million (approx. RM320 million) offer was rejected by the Bundesliga side.

“We pretty much have all you need. But at the end it is still business,” Klopp told the British media.

“You go out and see the car that you have been dreaming about your whole life... you say ‘here is the money’ but they say to you ‘I don’t want to sell the car’. You say ‘but I have got the money’ but they say ‘I don’t want to sell’.

“They say ‘go for another car in another colour’ but you say ‘that’s okay but I want this’. Things like this happen in life, not only football.”

Liverpool were forced to end their pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk after the local media reported that the Saints made a complaint to the Premier League over an alleged illegal approach.

Despite the frustration of having to negotiate the transfer business, Klopp is keen on adding players that would improve his side ahead of the new season.

When asked if he had the support from the club owners, Klopp replied: “One hundred per cent. Ok, I didn’t ask if I could buy Ronaldo or the other guys from Barcelona but I am absolutely fine with this.

“It is not about a number (of players). It is about how it fits together. I felt we already had a pretty good side last year, especially when everyone is fit and that gives me a good feeling.”

Liverpool, who finished fourth in the league last season, visit Watford in their opening game of the season on Aug. 12. — Reuters