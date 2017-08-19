KLCC ready to welcome athletes for KL2017

KLCC all set to play host to six SEA Games sports in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) is ready to welcome athletes and also spectators to the venue which would host six Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) sports.

KLCC general manager Alan Pryor said they were honoured to be selected to be among hosts for KL2017 which will see six sports taking place there from Aug 20-29 namely billiards and snooker, judo, karate, pencak silat, taekwando and wushu.

“Our teams’ excitement for the games is building and this was reinforced recently when the torch relay passed by our doorstep on its journey around Malaysia. We are really looking forward to the events getting started and welcoming everyone to what will be a fantastic sporting spectacle. We wish all the athletes the best of luck during the games and Malaysia Boleh!," Pryor said in the statement issued, today.

“As a purpose-built facility, we are able to deliver to the customised needs of many different types of events and unconventional functions. We pride ourselves on our flexibility and adaptability, and being chosen to hold six sporting events during Kuala Lumpur 2017 is the perfect example of this,” Pryor said.

He said the precinct infrastructure also provides an excellent accessibility and connectivity, with the majority of attractions and public transport within a comfortable five to 10-minute walk via covered air-conditioned walkways from the centre.

"So, attending any of the KL2017 sports at the venue will be hassle-free,” Pryor added.

KLCC is located in the heart of the country's capital city, with a view of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers and 50-acre KLCC Park. — Bernama