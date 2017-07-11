KLBA: Please save our stadium

Lee Chong Wei won his first two Malaysia Open titles at KLBA Stadium. — File picture by Malay Mail

PETALING JAYA, July 11 — Kuala Lumpur Badminton Stadium could be saved after all.

Kuala Lumpur BA acting president Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Yunoos said they are still in the dark over its demolishment but he has appealed to Kuala Lumpur’s Mayor Datuk Seri Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz to prevent it from happening.

“Officially we have not been told we have to move. We will meet him soon. We hope they would reconsider the decision to demolish the stadium,” he said.

If his appeal is shot down, then Jahaberdeen hopes those involved in the redevelopment project at Jalan Cheras will honour their promise in reconstructing the stadium.

“We have requested we be given an alternative training venue if the reconstruction process goes on,” he said.

“It will take up to two years for the works to be completed. We can’t stop our development programmes.

“This is a historical landmark. Many great sporting achievements were established right here.

“In fact, national No 1 Datuk Lee Chong Wei won his first two Malaysia Open titles in this stadum.”

Jahaberdeen, a lawyer by profession, said the stadium was built on federal land before being transferred to Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“They then sold it off. Hopefully, if our appeal is not successfully, we will get a replacement venue while the new stadium is built. More importantly, we need to know who will pay for it.

“Ideally it should be the developers,” he said.

Mah Sing Group Bhd bought the land housing the 27-year-old stadium that has a capacity of 4,500.

An article on hareshdeol.blogspot.my revealed Mah Sing will have to reconstruct the surau, Kompleks Belia Bandaraya and badminton stadium if the demolish the buildings.

The company told Bursa Malaysia on July 3 it signed a share sale agreement with Hazreeq Putra Hasman and Maslinda Othman for their shareholding in Cordova Land Sdn Bhd, a company which has secured the acceptance of Kuala Lumpur City Hall for the purchase of an 11.233-acre piece of land for RM82.127 million.

This would be a second blow for sports in Kuala Lumpur as the Velodrome Rakyat, 1.5km from the badminton stadium, hosted its last race in March as the land, bought by textile giant Jakel, has also been slated for redevelopment.

The velodrome is being torn down with a replacement — National Velodrome in Nilai — to be used for next month’s SEA Games.

Several Bandar Tun Razak residents had recently questioned the sale of a land reserved for football for the construction of a high-rise residence.

They lodged a report against City Hall with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission last month.