KL2017 to become platform to be podium athlete, says national bowler

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 ― National tenpin bowler Natasha Mohamed Roslan wants to use her participation at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) as a platform to be absorbed into the Podium Programme, which is a preparation programme for the elite athletes.

Natasha, 21, who is the 2016 World Junior Women’s champion said the KL2017 represents the best opportunity for her to continue to achieve success and carve a name for herself in the sport.

“Although I am not in the Podium Programme and merely in the 'Kita Juara' programme, my team members have never looked down on me and continue to assist me to do my best,” she said when approached by Bernama after the training session by the SEA Games squad at the Sunway Mega Lanes, here.

Natasha is among the athletes in the national tenpin bowling squad not included in the Podium Programme, besides Ahmad Muaz Fishol who will carry the national challenge together with 10 athletes under the Podium Programme in KL2017.

The Podium Programme athletes competing in the KL2017 are Adrian Ang, Alex Liew, Rafiq Ismail, Shalin Zulkifli, Ester Cheah, Sin Li Jane, Timmy Tan, Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek, Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi and Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman.

The champion in the women’s category at the National Bowling Championship also targeted the gold medal in the team event and any medal in the women’s individual event at the 29th SEA Games this time.

Natasha, who began to join the national squad for the past four years, contributed the gold medal for Malaysia in the women’s team category in her first appearance at the Singapore SEA Games 2015.

The national tenpin bowling squad planned to maintain its supremacy and emerge as the overall champion of the meet at the KL2017.

In Singapore, the squad guided by chief coach Holloway Cheah won five of the 11 gold medals offered for competition besides one silver and four bronze medals.

The tenpin bowling events will be held from August 11 to 25. ― Bernama