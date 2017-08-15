KL2017 not just about winning medals, says Hishammuddin

The Malaysian SEA Games Contingent posing for pictures after the flag handing-over ceremony at Putrajaya International Convention Centre, August 10, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa HONG KONG, Aug 15 — The Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) should not just be about winning medals but serve as a ‘bridge’ to strengthen unity and solidarity among ASEAN countries said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Hishammuddin said the biennial games remains a symbolic event to enhance relationship and unity in the region.

“The current global situation is continuously becoming very challenging and therefore peace, harmony and security in the Asean region is vital and should remain the main priority. Organising major sporting events like the SEA Games can indirectly enhance relationship,” he told reporters after meeting Armed Forces athletes who are representing the country in the KL2017, here today.

Seventy-two Armed Forces personnel will be representing the country in 14 sports, including cycling, hockey, archery, pencak silat, boxing, football and shooting.

Hishammuddin said the presence of Armed Forces personnel in the Malaysian contingent that is taking part in the SEA Games shows that Armed Forces personnel are not only trained in securing the security of the nation but to bring honour in sports as well.

“These athletes are in the final phase of training and preparations for the KL2017 and I am confident they will go all out to win medals and help the country to emerge as the overall champion,” he said.

The KL2017 scheduled from Aug 19-30 will feature 38 sports that offers 404 gold medals. — Bernama