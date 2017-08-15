KL2017: National netball squad scores second big win in as many matches

Thai netballer Pakladathanan Thiratananitiworachot (left) being obstructed by Malaysia’s players in the preliminary round at the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games at Stadium Juara Bukit Kiara, August 14, 2017. Malaysia won 73-30. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The national netball team produced another brilliant performance to thrash Brunei 64-27 on the second day of the round robin round of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) netball competition at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara here today.

In the opening match yesterday, the national squad under coach Tracey Robinson defeated Thailand 73-30 to register their first big win.

Apart from displaying a fast and energetic game, the national squad were also strong in defence, preventing Brunei from scoring freely.

The Malaysian side headed by Nur Syafaziliyana Mohd Ali led Brunei 18-9 in the first quarter and the score was 29-15 for the host team in the second quarter.

After a break, Malaysia added another 18 points in the third quarter and 17 points in the final quarter to emerge victorious in the match that saw the Prime Minister‘s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor among the spectators.

Commenting on the victory, Robinson commended the team’s synergy which allowed them to perform well today.

“We have players with exceptional talent, especially Norashikin Kamal Zaman played a superb game today and she led the other team members to provide support..that is the beauty of coaching netball. You got to have more than one strategy to bring out the best," she told reporters after the match.

Meanwhile, Norashikin who said the attacking position against Brunei went according to plans said the match against traditional rivals Singapore would again require the players to play according to the game plan and strategy.

“We need the support of all Malaysians as a boost for us against Singapore, since we are expecting them to put up a strong fight,” she said.

Malaysia who are chasing the gold medal on home ground after losing 43-46 to Singapore in the 2015 edition, will be meeting their arch rival at 5.15pm tomorrow, before completing the fixtures against the Philippines on Thursday.

In an earlier match, Thailand swept aside the Philippines 86-16.

The semi-finals will be held on Friday and the final on the following day.

Five countries are competing in the netball competition, namely Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia. — Bernama