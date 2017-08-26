KL2017, my last SEA Games, Azizul says

Keirin world champ Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia training for the KL2017 SEA Games cycling competition at the National Valedrome here, August 26, 2017. — Reuters pic NILAI, Aug 26 — Reigning world keirin champion Azizulhasni Awang says the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) will be his last appearance to give way to other cyclists apart from allowing him to focus on the Commonwealth Games and the Tokyo Olympics.

He said he made his debut in Korat, Thailand in 2007 while KL2017 would be his last SEA Games and competing before his home fans this time had made it sweeter for him.

“After this I will give way to the younger generation of riders for them to get more exposure,” he told reporters after a training session at the National Velodrome here today.

“I’m very excited to ride before our own fans, many of whom have never seen me live in action, so come to the velodrome to cheer for us,” he said.

“Hopefully more Malaysians will have the chance see tracking cycling and understand the sport better,” he added.

Tracking cycling will start tomorrow with the women’s Omnium, men’s and women’s team sprint and men’s scratch. — Bernama