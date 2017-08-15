KL2017 mood fills up Bukit Jalil LRT station

Youth and Sports minister, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar (right) proves he can still rides a bicycle when he toured the facilities available at Bukit Jalil LRT (Light Rail Transit) station, August 15, 2017.. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Sports fans using the LRT services to get to the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games venue, Bukit Jalil, will certainly be inspired by the mood prevailing at the Bukit Jalil LRT station which is now fully decorated by the various sports themes in conjunction with the biennial games.

The initiative was taken by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) which is among the sponsoring partners for the 29th edition of the biennial games to further promote the sporting spirit among LRT users.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who went to the LRT station to launch the new theme, saw that the initiative could promote members of the public to use the services.

“This is a very good move to boost sporting spirit and encourage the people to use public transport to get to the venue of the KL2017. We have also closed the parking area around the KL Sports City to encourage the public to use public transport and facilitate their journey to the KL2017 competition venue.

“They can park their vehicles at the other LRT stations and come here by the LRT or other public transport provided,” he said.

Also present was Prasarana Group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Azmi Abdul Aziz.

Among the interesting features, the station had now undergone a face lift including a new coat of paint with cheerful colours for the walls and the stairs were filled with inspiring words from notable local athletes.

What is also interesting are the floors around the station which were painted like the tracks at the stadium besides the giant television screens showing the KL2017 competition live.

At the event, Khairy also launched the Rapid KL Route Guide for all KL2017 venues which could be obtained via the telephone application KL2017.

Meanwhile, Khairy said tickets especially for the KL2017 football matches would be on sale six hours

He added that following the problem of congestion that occurred before the football match at the Shah Alam Stadium yesterday, he had discussed with the police to increase the number of security counters and screening lanes to avoid congestion at the stadium’s entry gate. — Bernama