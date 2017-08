KL2017: Mission accomplished #111, says KJ

Youth and Sport Minister Khairy Jamuluddin tweeted: “Mission accomplished. #111 done; KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Malaysia looks set to achieve its most successful SEA Games ever today by reaching its target of 111 gold medals won.

Youth and Sport Minister Khairy Jamuluddin proudly tweeted: “Mission accomplished. #111 done;