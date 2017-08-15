KL2017 Football: Indonesia hold Thailand to 1-1 draw

Vietnam's Doan Van Hau (second left) and teammates obviously elated after he scored a goal against Timor Leste during the KL2017 SEA Games football match. — BernamaSHAH ALAM, Aug 15 — Defending champion Thailand were held to a 1-1 draw by Indonesia in their Group B opening match at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games football competition today.

In the match played at Shah Alam Stadium, Thailand went ahead in the 14th minute through Chaiyawat Buran while Indonesia equalised through a penalty converted by Septian David Maulana in the 61st minute.

Meanwhile, in another Group B match, Vietnam thrashed Timor-Leste 4-0 at the Selayang Stadium with goals from Doan Van Hau in the ninth and 41st minute, Ha Duc Chinh and Nguyen Cong Phuong scoring in the 20th and 72nd minutes.

Tonight, Cambodia will face Philippines at Selayang Stadium in another Group B match.

Meanwhile, in the women’s football opening match, defending champion Thailand came back from a goal down to defeat Myanmar 3-2 at the UM Arena today.

Myanmar opened the score in the 23rd minute via Win Theingi Tun before Thailand equalised in the 65th minute through Rattikan Thongsombut.



Thailand took the lead when Rattikan was on target again in the 71st minute before Theingi Tun equalised for Myanmar but just when the match appeared to be heading for a draw, substitute Orathai Srimanee slotted the winning goal in the 85th minute for Thailand to claim all three points. — Bernama