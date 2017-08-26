Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hat trick performance by Tze Liang adds another gold for Malaysia

By Wan Noriza Meor Idris

Saturday August 26, 2017
02:47 PM GMT+8

KL2017 gold number 73 for Malaysia from Ooi Tze Liang and silver from Ahmad Amsyar in the Men’s 3m Springboard event. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/TEAM MASKL2017 gold number 73 for Malaysia from Ooi Tze Liang and silver from Ahmad Amsyar in the Men’s 3m Springboard event. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/TEAM MASKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia has another 29th SEA Games gold splash when Olympian diver Ooi Tze Liang clinched his first placing in the men’s 3m springboard event today.

Tze Liang, 23, from Penang took gold with a total of 458.00 points while his compatriot Ahmad Amsyar Azman captured the silver with 432.25, allowing Malaysia to grab first and second positions.

Singapore's Timothy Lee won the bronze with 386.35.

Tze Liang scored his third first place for a historic hat trick after his gold from Naypyidaw 2013 and Singapore 2015.

