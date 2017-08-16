KL2017: Azizatul Asma, Malaysia’s rose in endurance event

Azizatul Asma Abdullah in a training session preparing herself for the SEA Games 2017 at Terengganu International Endurance Park track (TIEP), August 16, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Apart from the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, the national equestrian endurance squad also has a young female member in action starting this Sunday.

Azizatul Asma Tan Sri Abdullah, 21, will be Malaysia’s first woman endurance participant at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and she was selected based her speed record in the race.

Behind her demure appearance, Azizatul had proved her capability in equestrian sports at international level.

She took the first place among 573 riders at the Young Riders World Endurance Championships in France and was named the 2013 Rider of The Year in her category.

The daughter of Tan Sri Abdullah Taib and Puan Sri Nariah Muhamad began riding at the age of six before progressing as a top-notched rider at international competitions.

“I am looking forward to my first SEA Games race and the experience will be invaluable,” she told Bernama here today.

Azizatul Asma will astride the Mora Tishaka in the 80 kilometres competition with Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Mohd Bulkhari Rozali, Mohammad Fuad Hashim, Mohamad Adhwa Embong and Mohd Yusran Yusuf in the championship at Terengganu International Equestrian Park (TIEP) in Bidong Valley, here. — Bernama