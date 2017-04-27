KL SEA Games dates locked in

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Kuala Lumpur SEA Games date changes are now set in stone. While the opening ceremony stays Aug 19, the closing will be on Aug 30, a day earlier than originally scheduled.

The dates of 17 of the 38 sports, entailing 25 disciplines, have been shuffled to accomodate the closing ceremony whose date was moved to allow Muslims to observe Wukuf that falls on the eve of Hari Raya Haji which this year is celebrated on Aug 31.

“After discussions with the national associations and Masoc (SEA Games Organising Committee) we have got our final dates confirmed and will be moving forward with preparations,” said Masoc chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong.

“Out of the 18 days of competition, four are unchanged (Aug 14, 15, 23, and 17) and the first gold medals will be from sepak takraw’s chinlone and archery’s compound categories on Aug 16.

“The last event on Aug 30 will be weightlifting’s men’s 85kg and below which will end at 1pm. This to allow athletes ample time to get ready for the closing ceremony.”

All participating nations must submit their entries by name by June 30 to give Masoc time to hold the draw for team sports.

One of the issues with rescheduling was the broadcasting schedule. Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand want intensive coverage.

“As we have live coverage every day and are hoping to give the best coverage possible, sports such as netball had to be moved a day earlier because the same broadcast team will be covering badminton,” said Zolkples.

The seven gold medals originally on offer on Aug 31 were weightlifting (one), short track speed skating (four), ice-skating and diving (three).

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) general-secretary Datuk Low Beng Choo said it was not a good idea to overload the last few days of competition with gold medals.

As such, Aug 29 will be “gold rush” day. Sixty-one medals are on offer which could determine the outcome of the overall Games champions as the penultimate day only offers seven medals.

Archery would have to shift venues are they are scheduled to compete at Dataran Merdeka. Complications arise from ongoing preparations for the 60th Merdeka Day anniversary celebrations.

“We have an alternative venue which is at Bukit Jalil. There will be no complications as we are prepared, the only thing will be to inform the other nations of the changes,” said Zolkples.