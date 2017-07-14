Kim Swee’s boys revel in the rain to beat Myanmar 2-0

The Malaysian Under-22 team celebrate after scoring during their match against the Myanmar U-22 squad in Shah Alam July 13, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, July 14 — The Malaysian Under-22 squad preparing for the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games revelled in the rain to beat the Myanmar U-22 squad 2-0 in an international friendly at the Shah Alam Stadium, here yesterday night.

In the match that was interrupted by a heavy downpour just before the second half, referee Nagor Amir Noor Mohamed had to stop the match in the 37th minute when debris from the roof of the stadium landed on the pitch.

The match resumed five minutes later.

Both teams started the match on a cautious note but the home team were quick to get off the block when N. Thanabalan headed in a freekick from Muhd Syazwan Andik Mohd Ishak in the 26th minute to give Malaysia the lead.

The young squad under coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee continued to apply the pressure on their Myanmar counterparts and came close to extending the lead through Muhd Jafri Muhd Firdaus Chew but the striker from Penang missed the opportunity although he had only Myanmar goalkeeper Phone Thitsar Min to beat.

Heavy rain that started just before the second half robbed some exhilarating action due to the wet and heavy pitch but the 5,500 fans who had braved the heavy downpour were finally rewarded with a second goal through substitute Muhammad Danial Ashraf Abdullah in the 86th minute. —Bernama