Kim Swee: Squad should put aside triumph and focus on SEA Games

Kim Swee’s boys are capable of matching the best in the region. — Bernama pic SEPANG, July 25 — Demoted and humiliated by FA of Malaysia (FAM), Datuk Ong Kim Swee never once complained.

The former national coach was swiftly replaced when Tunku Ismail Ibrahim took over FAM on March 25, with the Johor Crown prince sending the former international to the national Under-22 squad instead.

It was a big blow to Kim Swee but like a true trooper, he just got on with his job of preparing the team for the SEA Games and the Asian Under-23.

He suffered a big blow when only six players turned up for the first phase of SEA Games training on July 5 which resulted in him cancelling the camp.

There was marginal improvement when 27 of 33 players attend training on July 12 for AFC Under-23 qualifiers in Bangkok.

In Thailand, Malaysia upset the odds to top Group H with six points to book their ticket to the Finals in China in January.

Kim Swee said the squad should put aside their triumph and focus on the SEA Games, next month.

“The KL Games will be a big task. The matches also test the character of the players,” said the 46-year-old yesterday.

Asked if would retain the same squad for the KL Games and AFC Championship, Kim Swee said he was undecided.

“We played in Bangkok with some issues back home ... but the boys did it. The door is still open for everyone,” he said.

“For the AFC, we have five months before Finals and I will do more scouting.

“The championship offers the players the opportunity to play against the best teams in Asia,” he said.

Those selected for the SEA Games report for duty on August 6, eight days before Malaysia play their opening match.

Meanwhile, FAM general secretary, Datuk Hamidin Amin was confident Kim Swee will remain as coach even though his contract ends in December.

For the record, this was the first time Malaysia have qualifed for the Asian tournament after two failures.

In 2012 in Yangon under Kim Swee’s, Malaysia finished third in the qualifiers but only the top two got automatic tickets for the Finals.

Two years ago, they also finished in similar fashion when the qualifiers were held in Shah Alam. Razip Ismail was the coach then.