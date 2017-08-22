Kim Swee praises players for 3-1 victory against Myanmar

National footballer N. Thanabalan celebrates after Malaysia defeated Myanmar 3-1 in the third Group A match in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. ― Bernama pic SHAH ALAM, Aug 22 ― National Under 22 (U-22) football squad head coach, Datuk Ong Kim Swee was full of praise of his charges who put up a solid performance in defeating Myanmar 3-1 in their third Group A match in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) football competition at the Shah Alam Stadium, last night.

He, however, expressed concern on the backline which conceded a mistake towards the end of the match which saw Myanmar manage to get a consolation goal.

“Tactically, we played much better compared our to previous two matches whereby in tonight's game, we managed to stop Myanmar and once we got the rhythm , the boys controlled the match to score victory.

“On the goal that we conceded towards the end of the match, I must admit that the players lost their concentration after we led the match but overall, I'm very pleased with the performance of the boys,” Kim Swee told reporters after the match.

Nonetheless, the Melaka-born coach is vying a three points against Laos in their last preliminary match at the same venue on Wednesday although Malaysia have already qualified for the last four following tonight's victory.

On the semifinal match, Kim Swee is aware of the tough task ahead but is confident that his charges would put up a good show against their opponent in their bid to reach to the final.

“We have to be prepared and we know it won't be an easy game but firstly, I must see the conclusion in the Group B match, tomorrow before I can get a clear picture on whom we will meet in the semifinals,” Kim Swee quipped.

Meanwhile, Myanmar U-22 head coach, Gerd Zeise was extremely disappointed with the performance of his charges who failed to emulate their sizzling display in the previous three matches which saw they win with huge goal margins.

“It was a poor display in the first half as the players kept losing the ball but they bounced back in the second half but it was already too late to stop Malaysia from picking up three important points.

“We have five days of rest before facing our opponents in the semifinals and I will fully utilise it to form a better tactical side to ensure we get the victory and advance to the final,” Zeise added. ― Bernama