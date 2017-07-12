Kim Swee out to tame Myanmar before heading to Bangkok

Kim Swee said a win would lift the spirit of the team before opening their campaign in the AFC Cup Under-23 Qualifier in Bangkok against Indonesia on July 19. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, July 12 — National Under-22 squad head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee will be hoping to register a morale boosting win against the Myanmar Under-23 squad during an international friendly at the Shah Alam Stadium tomorrow before heading to Thailand for the 2018 AFC Cup Under-23 Qualifier which starts next week.

“No team will aim for a loss, even if it is a friendly and the fact that we have only managed to train for a day. However, I am confident the players will put up a formidable performance to win,” he told reporters at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya, here today.

Kim Swee said all 23 players called up for National duty had reported for training.

Meanwhile, Myanmar head coach, Gerd Zeise on the other hand said, the friendly match was part of his team’s preparation for the Bangkok meet, adding that all 23 players he brought were fit for tomorrow’s match.

The 64-year-old German said, prior to coming here, his side had taken part in the four nations KBZ Bank Cup and played against their senior squad in a friendly match.

“The players had assembled for centralised training three weeks ago and this friendly match is a good test for our players before heading to Bangkok. Although we have already made early preparations, the players must not take Malaysia lightly and we must be ready for the important game, tomorrow,” Zeise said. — Bernama